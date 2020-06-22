EC issues 156 postal ballot papers for Chini by-election

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PEKAN, June 22 — The Election Commission (EC) has issued 156 postal vote ballot papers in the Chini state by-election, yesterday.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement today said the issuance was held at 2.30pm by election officers at the Pekan District Council community hall.

“The 156 applications comprise 1A Form category (election workers), overseas absent voters in 1B Form category and 1C Form category (health and security personnel),” he said.

The Chini state by-election on July 4 is a three-cornered fight between Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

Azhar said the process of issuing the ballot papers was held in the presence of the BN candidate’s representative, as well as one selected observer.

The process was also broadcast via live streaming on the EC Facebook page to increase public understanding on the electoral process.

Azhar said 155 priority envelopes were handed over to Pos Malaysia to be delivered to the respective voters, and another one was presented to the voter by the returning officer on the same day.

The EC advised all postal voters to fill in the ballot papers with complete and accurate information and quickly return them to the returning officer of the Chini state by-election before 5pm on July 4 polling day.

Azhar reminded voters not to take photograph of the ballot paper and upload it on the social media.

“Legal action can be taken against them and they could face punishment if found guilty,” he added.

The Chini state constituency has two mukims namely Penyor and Lepar which have 20,990 voters who are mainly involved in farming.

It is one of four state constituencies under the Pekan parliamentary constituency, and the by-election is the first to be held since the Movement Control Order was enforced on March 18. — Bernama



