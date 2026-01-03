KUCHING, Jan 3 — The Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), which came into force on Thursday, will strengthen security controls and ensure safer social media use, particularly for minors.

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that the responsibility for online safety no longer rests solely on parents; it is now also shared by digital platform operators.

“Through the enforcement of this Act, the risk of exposure to harmful content and security threats – which have become increasingly worrying lately – can be reduced.

“This cooperation from all parties is essential to create a safe and controlled digital environment for the younger generation,” she said during a press conference following the Leadership Development Workshop for Dayak Women Entrepreneurs here today.

However, she emphasised that alongside operators, parents and the community continue to play a vital role in ensuring the effective implementation of the Act, expressing hope that online safety for children will be enhanced comprehensively and continuously.

On January 1, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the enforcement of ONSA, which outlines the legal framework to increase online safety and strengthen user protection, especially for children and families.

The Act applies to service providers holding an Application Service Provider (ASP), Content Applications Service Provider (CASP), or Network Service Provider (NSP) license under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998; however, it does not apply to individual users.

Meanwhile, regarding the workshop, Nancy said the Kuching Women’s Empowerment and Sustainability Network Organisation, in collaboration with the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will implement the Program Perantis-Pendaya. This leadership development workshop is specifically designed to empower Dayak women entrepreneurs.

She noted that this is among the strategic initiatives under the Perantis Program Pendaya, which is part of the Perantis initiative by the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM).

The Perantis programme focuses on leadership development, entrepreneurship, and the inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic empowerment of women.

“This programme will be held from January 12 to 13 at the Dayak Chamber, Kuching, involving 50 Dayak women entrepreneurs, including both new and experienced entrepreneurs, family business owners, startups, and community-based enterprises,” she said. — Bernama