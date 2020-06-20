Three-cornered fight in Chini by-election

BN's Mohd Sharim Md Zain gets his temperature checked before entering the nomination centre in Pekan June 20, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 20 ― The Chini state by-election on July 4 is a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, said returning officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkipli.

BN's Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, will face businessman Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and social activist Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49, in the by-election.

Zaliza announced the names of the candidates at about 10.30 am today, after the nomination process at Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) Pekan, near here, had closed at 10 am.

PKR, which contested the seat and lost in the last general election, had said that it would be staying away this time.

“After checking the nomination papers, I was satisfied (that everything is in order) and decided that none of the nominations was rejected,” he said when announcing the names of the candidates. ― Bernama