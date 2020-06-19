Non-pensionable MAF veterans urged to register with Veterans Affairs Dept

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob chats with a family member of MAF veteran Hassim Ahmad, at Jalan Tuanku Putra, Teluk Air Tawar in Butterworth, June 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, June 19 — Non-pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans who have yet to register with the MAF Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) are urged to do so to facilitate channeling of necessary aid and assistance to them.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there were about 100,000 non-pensionable MAF veterans, of which only 70,000 of them have registered with the department.

“There are still many who have not registered yet. So, we are in the process of getting them to register. The government has recently announced a special RM500 financial assistance through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) for MAF veterans including non-pensioners.

“Since many non-pensionable veterans have not registered, it is difficult for us to distribute the aid and many other assistance including from Tabung Pahlawan,” he told reporters here today.

Ismail Sabri said this after visiting a MAF veteran Hassim Ahmad, 75, at Jalan Tuanku Putra, Teluk Air Tawar here.

He spent about 20 minutes mingling with Hassim and his family before handing over contribution in the form of essential items and cash.

In addition to financial assistance, Ismail Sabri said MAF JHEV also provides training programmes to help the veterans venture into business and earn their own income. — Bernama