Umno’s Noh Omar resigns as MISC chairman after just two weeks

Tan Sri Noh Omar is pictured at Umno headquarters for the supreme council meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Umno MP Tan Sri Noh Omar has resigned as the chairman of the Malaysia International Shipping Corporation (MISC) Berhad shortly after his recent appointment to the post.

In a statement today, MISC said that Noh made the decision after discussing with the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Tanjung Karang MP was appointed to head MISC on June 1, 2020, and his resignation took effect from yesterday.

“Tan Sri Noh Omar made the decision to tender his resignation upon discussion with the Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Tan Sri Noh Omar wishes the MISC board and it management all the best in spearheading the company to greater heights.

“Likewise, the board of directors of MISC wishes Tan Sri Noh Omar the very best in his future undertakings and endeavours,” the short statement read.

