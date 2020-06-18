Selangor Sultan: State to resume Friday prayers at mosques from tomorrow, larger congregation allowed

Previously, the Selangor Sultan extended a ban on Friday prayers being held in Selangor mosques by one month from June 1 to June 30 as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, except for 38 selected mosques previously allowed to host such prayers with a limited number of individuals. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has today announced the resumption of Friday prayers and congregational prayers for the state starting tomorrow during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Private secretary to the Sultan, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, in a statement today said His Majesty made the decision after taking into account the latest developments on the Covid-19 outbreak.

“For Friday prayers, the number of individuals allowed in the state mosque of Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah will be increased from 40 to 250 people, excluding officers and mosque committee members.

“As for the number of individuals allowed for Friday prayers in 38 other mosques previously permitted to host such prayers, this will also be increased from 40 to 150 people, excluding officers and mosque committee members,” he said in a statement here.

Previously, the Selangor Sultan extended a ban on Friday prayers being held in Selangor mosques by one month from June 1 to June 30 as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, except for 38 selected mosques previously allowed to host such prayers with a limited number of individuals.

Mohamad Munir also said the number of attendees for congregational fardhu prayers performed in 38 mosques previously permitted to host religious activities will be limited to 150 people excluding officers and mosque committee members.

As for the number of attendees performing similar rites and Friday prayers in mosques situated within Covid-19 green zones, the number is limited to 40 people excluding officers and mosque committee members.

“In regard to the latest decision, His Majesty also said all Muslim devotees must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the state religious department including performing ablution at home, bringing their own prayer mats, donning face masks and maintain social distancing,” he added.

Mohamad Munir also announced that the Selangor Sultan has decided to allow ‘ibadah korban’ (ritual of sacrifice) to be conducted in selected mosques and not suraus.

“Ibadah korban can only be performed within the compound of the state mosque, 38 mosques previously permitted to host Friday prayers and mosques within Covid-19 green zones,” he said.