Sarawak seeking info on two Indonesians with Covid-19 at large in state

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says the two Indonesians who have been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive are at large in Sarawak. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 18 ― Two Indonesians who have been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive are at large in Sarawak, the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the duo ― a man and a woman named by the state Health Department as Darussalam and Nurul Hasanah ― could be hiding out in construction sites and called on the public to report them to the police if they are seen.

“The two went for Covid-19 screening on June 16 as a condition for them to apply for a work permit,” he said, adding that laboratory tests yesterday found both positive for the coronavirus.

He said the duo disappeared from their living quarters while waiting for the Health Department to identify their close contacts and investigate the source of their infection.

The state Health Department has filed a police report.

Uggah urged all property developers to screen their workers for Covid-19 as a number of foreigners had tested positive.

The SDMC chairman also reported two new local transmissions today.

He said the first was a 33-year-old Sarawak man in the private sector who was found positive for the virus after getting tested at a private hospital.

The second case is a 71-year old Sarawakian housewife who was found positive for Covid-19 during a testing prior to her eye operation.

Uggah said the state Health Department is investigating the source of infections in both cases.

Sarawak currently has 12 Covid-19 patients that are undergoing hospital treatment. There were no new recoveries today.