Emirates resumes flight from Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― Emirates will be resuming its flights for passengers from Kuala Lumpur, in line with the lastest announcement by the UAE federal government's announcement to lift restrictions on transit passenger services.

In a statement today, it said that travellers from Malaysia can connect to any destination on Emirates' current network of 39 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

“The services for passengers between Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, which commenced on June 17, will be offered two times per week in June, on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

“In Kuala Lumpur, customers can book flights on EK347 to Dubai on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and onwards to destinations that Emirates currently operates to,” it said.

It added that nine additional cities have been added to Emirates’ scheduled flights including Colombo (from June 19), Istanbul (from June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh (all from July 1); and Barcelona, Brussels, and Washington DC (all from July 15).

“Emirates’ flights from Colombo and Vietnam will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations. Flights to Beirut and Hanoi are subject to government approvals,” it said.

In addition, the airline company will also add flights to Kuala Lumpur and the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Customers can find more information about Emirates' flights and current services at www.emirates.com/wherewefly. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys,” it said.

Travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

“Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: https://www.emirates.com/my/english/help/flying-you-home/,” it said. ― Bernama