Malaysia’s Islamic affairs minister wants anti-corruption monitor in his office

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said he planned to have a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer embedded in his office to watch for abuse.

In a speech marking his first 100 days in office, the minister in charge of Islamic affairs said this will be on top embedding the MACC officers at Lembaga Tabung Haji and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

“To ensure better and more efficient administrative monitoring, I would like to announce my plan to place a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer in my office. This request is currently being processed and will be realised shortly.

“I am fully committed that my department and all agencies under it prioritises integrity and accountability in Islamic administration. All administrative works under my department and its agencies must be transparent and professional,” said Zulkifli.

During his press conference later, he added that he will also request for experts from other government departments to be seconded to his office for consultation.

Besides the MACC, Zulkifli has also called on legal experts from the Attorney General’s Chambers and auditors from the National Audit Department to help correct their mistakes.

Commenting separately on the confusion among the public regarding his position as a minister now versus his prior position as Federal Territories Mufti, Zulkifli said the Yang Di Pertuan Agong has already appointed a new mufti to replace him.

“I will no longer reply to any questions directed to me on social media. I have directed all these questions to the Federal Territories Mufti Office.

“My duties are now on a policy level and to implement them at a national level,” explained Zulkifli.