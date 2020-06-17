Genting to reopen Pahang resort, casino, club from Friday

Genting Malaysia Berhad has announced the reopening of its Resorts World Genting (RWG) casino and club in Pahang starting June 19. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Genting Malaysia Berhad today announced the reopening of its Resorts World Genting (RWG) casino and club in Pahang starting June 19 at 10am with enhanced safety and health measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public-listed company said that for the safety and health of its guests and staff, entrance to RWG is restricted to members for the time being.

“Due to limited capacity, entry into SkyCasino at SkyAvenue and Genting Club at Genting Grand Hotel will be for Genting Rewards members only.

“Public entry into the casino will resume as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.

The company said its Awana Skyway cable car and Genting express buses services will also resume operations at the same time.

It assured patrons that its social distancing, cleaning and disinfection processes were in line with government protocols.

It added that its team of service ambassadors are specially trained on the resort’s enhanced safety measures.

It encouraged its guests to download the MySejahtera app prior to visiting to speed up registration and entry to all its resort’s primary entrances and outlets.

More details are available on its website and social media channels. to and its social media channels