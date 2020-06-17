Bersatu to back BN runner in Chini by-election, says sec-gen

Bersatu sec-gen Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said the party will go out in full force to support the candidate who is from its Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally Barisan Nasional (BN).— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bersatu will not be fielding any candidate for the Chini state by-election in Pahang set for July 4.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin today said the party will go out in full force to support the candidate who is from its Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has decided not to place any candidates for the Chini State Assembly by-election, Pahang that will be conducted on July 4, 2020.

“This decision is made to give full support to the candidate that will be decided by Barisan Nasional as Perikatan Nasional’s candidate.

“The Bersatu machinery will be mobilised to ensure the victory for the PN candidate,” said Hamzah.

The state by-election was called after the death of its BN assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun on May 7.

On June 6, Pakatan Harapan had also announced that it will not be contesting for the by-election, citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as their deterrent.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail explained that among the reasons that drove them to abandon the by-election is their worry for voters’ safety and wellbeing despite new SOPs set to be introduced.

On June 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be enforced throughout the Chini by-election, held during the recovery movement control order (MCO) period.

Its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said top of the list is abiding social distancing, the use of face masks and hand sanitisers and also taking the temperature of those involved in the by-election process.

On Nomination Day which falls on June 20, only the candidate, a proposer and a seconder will be allowed to enter the nomination centre. The colourful procession of supporters which gives the day a festive feel is no longer allowed.

The same SOP will be applied at the official counting centre. As for the campaign period, Azhar has barred all ceramah or home visits to voters.

“Instead, candidates can maximise campaign methods via social media and the EC monitoring team will be on the lookout for the campaign activities to be carried out by the candidatesm” he said.

Similarly, the candidates or party will only be allowed to open one main operations centre, he said, adding that no other gathering spots will be allowed.

On polling day, voters are to use face masks and hand sanitisers, which will be provided, and must undergo a temperature check before they can enter the polling centres.

Voters with symptoms and do not pass temperature checks will still be allowed to vote at a special tent and will be monitored by health officers.