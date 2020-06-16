TNB to review mechanisms after complaints of sky-high bills during MCO, says chairman

Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam June 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is reviewing its mechanisms to address the recent complaints by the public over high electricity bill charges during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said he, along with TNB’s management, the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry and the Energy Commission would strive to find a proper resolution.

“When the MCO began on March 18, physical TNB meter-reading operations had to be temporarily suspended. Hence, only estimated meter-reading could be done and sent to customers for March and April via the myTNB app,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

As operations resumed on May 15, the bills received by TNB clients reflect the actual usage of electricity since the MCO began, he added.

“We take note of the inconvenience and complaints voiced by the rakyat after receiving their TNB bills. I hope this explanation will go some way toward reducing the uncertainty among the public,” Mahdzir said.

The chairman also denied accusations from several quarters regarding the allowance he is alleged to receive in his post.

“The actual amount of the allowance is much lower. It is enough for me to say that it is lower than what is being claimed,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan urged TNB to clarify the status of the bills, so as to avoid further confusion. He also suggested that the utility provider consider giving discounts based on the latest readings, as a short-term measure to assist the rakyat.