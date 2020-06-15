Malaysia records 41 new Covid-19 infections today, active cases still below 1,000

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total active cases currently stand at 973 — still below the 1,000 mark. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Health Ministry today announced 41 more people have been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, putting Malaysia’s total number of cases at 8,494 to date.

However, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total active cases currently stand at 973 — still below the 1,000 mark.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 54 people recovered today, putting the total cumulative recovered cases at 7,400.

He also said there were no new fatalities related to the coronavirus today, leaving the nation’s death tally at 121.

MORE TO COME