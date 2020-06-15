44 close contacts to Covid-19 positive students told to self-quarantine in Tumpat

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the four students were in stable condition and will be monitored for two weeks in the hospital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, June 15 — A total of 44 close contacts to four Covid-19 positive students who returned from Egypt have been confirmed negative after screening tests were conducted.

However, Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said all of them who were relatives and acquaintances of the students have been told to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

“As of now, all the close contacts of the four students have been detected.

“Currently, the four students are still undergoing treatment at the Tumpat Hospital, and they are asymptomatic, unlike the other patients,” he told reporters after the special State Security Working Committee (JKKN) meeting at Kota Darul Naim here today.

The meeting was chaired by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Dr Zaini said the four students were in stable condition and will be monitored for two weeks in the hospital.

The Ministry of Health had previously screened the students at the airport upon their arrival in Malaysia, but tests came back negative.

“However, the second screening test showed the four students were positive before they were sent to the Tumpat Hospital,” he added. — Bernama