Health Ministry: Active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dip below 1,000 for first time in months

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dipped below 1,000 for the first time since March. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dipped below 1,000 for the first time since March, as the Ministry of Health announced just eight new daily infections as of noon today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active cases is now just at 986.

A total of 35 patients were discharged today, making the cumulated number of those discharged 7,346 or 86.9 per cent of total cases.

Of the eight daily new cases, two were imported involving permanent residents, while four of the remaining six cases involved foreigners with the rest involving Malaysian nationals.

Total positive cases to date now stand at 8,453.

Of the total, 121 cases were fatal, with one more death reported today involving an Indian national who was detained at the Bukit Jalil immigration depot.

Dr Noor Hisham said immigration personnel found the man, in his 70s with a history of chronic illnesses, lying on the floor unconscious. He was declared dead on June 12.

The country’s mortality rate remains remarkably low compared to most countries worldwide, at below 1.5 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham said cases involving the country’s main infection clusters also appeared to have stabilised.

One of them, the Sri Petaling mosque cluster, registered no new infections but retained a high number of active cases.

Of the 41,800 over samples taken from the cluster, the number of positive cases remained at 3,375 while active cases decreased slightly to 153.

Over 3,100 patients from the cluster have been discharged.

Malaysia continues to record low daily transmissions over the last few weeks, prompting health authorities to ease more restrictions and green light more businesses to reopen.

MOH had said the country is now entering a recovery phase.

Dr Noor Hisham, when concluding his briefing, persistently reminded the public to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing.