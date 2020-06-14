Body of drowned fisherman found on Belawai beach near Sibu

SIBU, June 14 — The body of a fisherman who went missing yesterday after his boat capsized in Tanjung Melambak, Belawai, about 107km west of here, was found today.

A spokesman of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations room said the body of Ibrahim Abang Resdi, 52, was found on the beach at 6.44 am, about one kilometre from where the boat had capsized.

“The boat, which also carried another fisherman Elfika Ahmad, 29, who is still missing, was also found nearby,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

He said the two were among 22 fishermen in 11 boats which capsized after being hit by strong waves at about 7.30pm yesterday.

“However, the other 20 fishermen survived the ordeal. The search for the missing fisherman will continue,” he added. — Bernama