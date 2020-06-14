Agriculture minister: RM9.04m allocated for fishermen housing project in Sabah

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the LKIM Special Housing Project had so far benefited 716 fishermen. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, June 14 —The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) had since 2017, allocated RM9.04 million for projects to rehabilitate fishermen’s houses in Sabah.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the LKIM Special Housing Project had so far benefited 716 fishermen.

“Apart from assisting fishermen with the construction and repairs of their homes, funds are also allocated for upgrading of fishing jetties at several areas in the state,” he said adding LKIM was also looking into building a RM1million ice factory in Beluran.

Kiandee said this to reporters after a visit to the LKIM Fishery Complex here today.

He added that three fishing jetties at Kampung Keramat, Kampung Seri Menanti and Kampung Muanad 2 in Beluran, would be upgraded at a cost of RM50 million each, which would benefit about 250 fishermen.

In addition, Kiandee said LKIM had also proposed the construction of a Fishery Complex in Sandakan under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah was still making a feasibility study on a suitable site for the complex. — Bernama