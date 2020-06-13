Raub MP dismisses speculation he’s planning to abandon DAP for Perikatan

DAP's Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji admitted he was approached by acquaintances from Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — DAP's Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji has said he will not be leaving the party to join the ruling coalition in spite of overtures for him to do so.

Malaysiakini reported the Raub MP as addressing the rumours of being poached by Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties by saying that some people are playing “funny politics”.

“God willing, I will be with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and DAP through rain or shine. Positions are not everything,” he said.

Tengku Zulpuri, the party's sole Malay-Muslim MP and a member of the Pahang royal family, admitted he was approached by acquaintances from Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“Although we are from different parties, we are still friends. But we must have principles,” he said.

Prior to the collapse of the PH government in February, Tengku Zulpuri served as deputy water, land and natural resources minister within the Cabinet.

During the 14th general election in 2018, he won the Raub constituency by unseating long-time incumbent Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun in a three-cornered fight.

Before winning Raub, Tengku Zulpuri served as Mentakab assemblyman in 2013 as well as Pahang state Opposition leader.

Amid speculation that PN is attempting to court defectors from PH component parties, to date, it has only managed to win over Sarawak's Jugah Muyang, the MP of Lubuk Antu.