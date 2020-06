Teachers returning to Sarawak must undergo Covid-19 test, says state education director

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise at the Datuk Dr Wan Junaidi multipurpose hall in Tabuan Lot, Kuching May 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 12 — Teachers from the peninsula, Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan have been ordered to undergo the Covid-19 test before returning to work in Sarawak, said state Education Director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus.

In a letter to all district education officials in the state, he said the special instructions were in line with instructions received from the Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, who is also Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) deputy chairman.

“Teachers who are in the peninsula, Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan are being asked to abide by the instructions as a measure to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak. The test must done three days before travelling to Sarawak,” he said in a letter obtained by Bernama today.

Ik Pahon in a letter dated yesterday said teachers who work in urban areas and had undergone Covid-19 screening three days before entering Sarawak are required to perform self-quarantine at home for 14 days, and to wear the quarantine wristband throughout the period.

"Teachers who work in rural areas of Sarawak who have or have not undergone a Covid-19 screening before entering Sarawak will have to perform a 14-day quarantine at the quarantine centre designated by JPBNS and be required to wear the wristband throughout the quarantine period," he said. — Bernama