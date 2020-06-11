Sabah minister Peter Anthony pleads not guilty to laundering RM8.8m

Datuk Peter Anthony (left) arrives at the Kota Kinabalu Court June 11, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 ― Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony claimed trial to five charges of money laundering involving RM8.75 million at the Sessions Court here today.

Anthony was accused of accepting money obtained from illegal activities between July 24, 2014 and December 7, 2015.

The first charge alleged that he received RM1.75 million at a Maybank branch in Kampung Air here, while the second charge alleged he received RM2 million at the same location.

The third charge was for receiving RM500,000 on September 5, 2014 while the fourth and fifth charges were for RM400,000 and RM4.1 million respectively at the same location on December 7 2015 and November 20 2015.

The charges were proffered under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

Presiding judge Abu Bakar Manat granted Anthony bail at RM500,000 bail with two local sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport for the duration of the trial.

Apart from that, he was also ordered to report to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's office once every two months.

Abu Bakar fixed case management for August 4.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib prosecuted while Peter was represented by lawyers Luke Ressa Balang, Martin Tommy, Cedric Choo and Datuk Douglas Lind.

Anthony, who is Melalap assemblyman, arrived in court at 8.15am amidst a crowd of supporters and left without speaking to the waiting media.

Anthony, a senior minister in Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s administration, is also the president of the Kadazan Dusun Murut Association and Sabah Football Association.