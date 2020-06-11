RMCO: Shariah courts nationwide resume operations

Mohd Naim said those with dealings at Shariah courts are required to wear face masks and practise social distancing. — Google screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — All Shariah courts in the country are back in full operation since yesterday, said Shariah Chief Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Naim Mokhtar, who is also Shariah Judiciary Department (JKSM) director-general.

This is in line with the announcement on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 8.

Mohd Naim said JKSM is always committed in ensuring the continuation of the delivery of justice and operation of the Shariah courts nationwide in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“We will ensure Shariah courts throughout the country comply with all the safety and health guidelines that have been issued.

“For the trial procedure and management of old or new cases, the public can refer to the nearby Shariah court as they are set by the respective State Syariah Judiciary Department," he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said those with dealings at Shariah court are required to wear face masks, scan their body temperature and record their names in the register book when at the premises.

They are also required to observe social distancing, he said, adding that those with health problems and in the risk group are advised to not go to the court.

Prior to this, operations at Shariah courts were suspended, with dealings conducted online, following implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It was then followed by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and now the RMCO, which provides more relaxation for the people to carry out their daily activities, but to strictly comply with the stipulated SOP. — Bernama