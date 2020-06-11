Report: Khazanah mulls RM5b cash injection for Malaysia Airlines

Khazanah Nasional Bhd is mulling to provide as much as RM5 billion to Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) in a bid to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd is mulling to provide as much as RM5 billion to Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) in a bid to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

According to a Bloomberg report, Malaysia Airlines said it would utilise the fresh capital to resume some operations it has suspended, adding that the cash infusion could take place in the coming weeks if approved.

A representative from the national carrier who declined to be named said it was an ongoing discussion with Khazanah, which has been supportive of its efforts to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, no specific amount of funds has been committed to the carrier.

The national carrier, which has been struggling to turn around since it was taken private by Khazanah in 2014, would join carriers around the world in receiving a lifeline from their respective shareholders and governments.

Earlier this week, Malaysia Airlines said it has increased the frequency of its domestic flights beginning June and will resume some of its international flights in July to facilitate essential travels locally and as other countries begin to lift border restrictions.

It had cancelled flights, deferred non-critical spending and cut costs since the onset of the crisis earlier this year.

On June 6, the federal government also named Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin as the new group chairman of MAB effective July 1, in hopes to rebound from the near-halt in air travel brought on by Covid-19.

Last year, Khazanah asked the flag carrier to come up with a strategic plan to help it compete and deliver better returns after it failed to meet deadlines for two profitability targets.