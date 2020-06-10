Terengganu cops nab four individuals, seize drugs worth more than RM1.72m

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik (centre) shows some of the seized firearm and drugs, during a press conference in Kuala Terengganu June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 10 — Police seized more than RM1.72 million worth of drugs and arrested three men and a woman suspected to be drug traffickers in two raids in Kemasik, Kemaman on Monday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said in the first raid on a house in the area around 5.30 am, police arrested three men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and seized 40 bottles containing heroin, 1,300 grammes of syabu and 42,200 horse pills or yaba, worth about RM1.058 million.

“Police also seized RM63,318 and a motorcycle worth about RM50,000 in the raid,” he told reporters at the Terengganu Contingent Police Headquarters here, today.

He said police raided another house located about 30 metres from the first house at 1.45 pm and arrested a 31-year-old woman and seized various types of drugs worth RM252,916.

Roslee said the group had been actively involved in drug trafficking for the past four or five months and that all the drugs seized were for markets around Terengganu and Pahang.

He said the group was also believed to be linked to the suspects who were detained for using a truckload of fruits to carry more than RM750,000 worth of horse pills, which police confiscated near Telemong Toll Plaza on April 25.

“All the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and have been remanded for 14 days from the day of arrest,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 36 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama