School’s on from June 24 for SPM, STPM students and their exam peers

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Education Ministry today announced the reopening of public schools to examinations students from June 24.

Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said students taking the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) as well as their international equivalents can resume classes from that date.

He said the decision was made after advice from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (NSC).

