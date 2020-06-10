Rosmah, Global Royalty yet to inspect seized items due to MCO, High Court told

Last March 11, the court allowed the applications by Rosmah and Global Royalty, to be allowed to physically inspect the assets that were seized from a premise belonging Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― The High Court was told today that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and a jewellery firm, Global Royalty, have yet to physically inspect assets that were seized from a premise belonging Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd, for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal, due to the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin said the prosecution had yet to execute the order granted by High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin on March 11 following the enforcement of the MCO last March 18 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“The court (on March 11) allowed the applications by Rosmah and Global Royalty to physically inspect the (sealed) items within 30 days of the order. Unfortunately, we cannot execute it because of the MCO,” she added.

Lawyers Azamuddin Abd Aziz and Datuk David Gurupatham, representing Rosmah and Global Royalty, respectively, confirmed the matter.

David then informed the court that he would submit an application for extension of the order,and gave an indication that the period would be longer as his client is overseas and could not enter Malaysia yet due to the MCO.

Following which, Judge Muhammad Jamil ordered parties concerned to apply for an extension of time as soon as possible.

Last March 11, the court allowed the applications by Rosmah, who is former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife, and Global Royalty, to be allowed to physically inspect the assets on the condition that the inspection is conducted at designated premises and only by the applicants and their counsel under the supervision of the prosecution, and to be carried out within 30 days of the order.

In a separate proceeding, Judge Hakim Muhammad Jamil allowed an application by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shukri Hussain to amend the forfeiture notice against Obyu Holdings, by removing one of the six items that were seized, which is a condominium at Jalan Raja Chulan here.

Lawyers Datuk Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden, Datuk Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin and Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, represented Obyu Holdings.

In the notice filed against Obyu Holdings, the items listed included 11,991 pieces of jewellery, 401 wrist watches, 16 pieces of wrist watch accessories, 234 pairs of spectacles, 306 handbags, and cash totalling RM114,164,393.44 in various denominations.

A large portion of the luxury items seized by the police were from an apartment owned by Obyu Holdings, as well as from another property in Kuala Lumpur which was also seized on November 1, 2018.

The prosecution filed the forfeiture application in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. ― Bernama