PHC: Total of 200,000 visitors expected at Penang Hill by year end

GEORGE TOWN, June 10 — A total of 200,000 tourists is expected to visit the iconic Penang Hill here until year end following the reopening of various economic sectors during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said with the reopening of Penang Hill beginning today, various exciting activities await visitors.

“Although our country’s borders are still closed, we strongly encourage domestic tourists to come and visit Penang Hill on weekends or public holidays,” he said after observing the reopening of Penang Hill here today.

In compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under RMCO, Cheok said for the moment, each funicular train coach could accommodate only 30 passengers at any one time compared to 100 people previously.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that the public began queuing up at the Lower Station as early as 7.30 am with PHC personnel were seen taking visitors’ body temperature and their personal details.

Faiza Fika Rosli, 22, from Seberang Perai said she decided to spend her free time visiting Penang Hill which operates for the first time since the MCO was enforced.

“I have no problem to adapt to new normal,” said the public higher learning institution student.

For Ahmad Adib Mustafa, 22, this is the best time to help revive the country’s tourism industry and at the same time regenerating the income of the sector which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama