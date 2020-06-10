MCMC: Dr Fadhlullah’s experience a boost to enhance roles, performance of commission

MCMC said Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi (pic) has 20 years’ experience in telecommunications and was an MCMC commission member as well as its chief officer of Network Security, New Media Monitoring and Compliance and Advocacy. — Picture from Perdana University website via SoyaCincau

CYBERJAYA, June 10 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is confident the wide experience of newly appointed chairman, Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek, in the telecommunications sector would give him the edge in enhancing the roles and performance of the commission.

MCMC in a statement today said this is to ensure agenda such as improving broadband infrastructure coverage, fixed and mobile line telecommunication service quality, broadcasting, postal and courier services as well as preparation for 5G are implemented to drive country’s telecommunications and multimedia industry.

Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi was appointed as the new MCMC chairman for two years effective today to replace Al-Ishsal Ishak who was heading the commission since October 2018.

Before being appointed chairman, Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi had served as Universiti Perdana vice-chancellor and chief executive officer.

MCMC said Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi has 20 years’ experience in telecommunications and was an MCMC commission member as well as its chief officer of Network Security, New Media Monitoring and Compliance and Advocacy.

In this regard, MCMC expressed its appreciation to Al-Ishal for his contribution and service when heading the commission. — Bernama