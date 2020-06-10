Covid-19 screenings to go on despite single digit cases, says Noor Hisham

A hotel staff checks the temperature of a guest at the lobby of the Concorde Hotel in Shah Alam June 9, 2020. Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said screenings were ongoing as usual, including for the identified target groups. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to conduct Covid-19 screenings, despite having achieved single digit positive cases, for three consecutive days.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said screenings were ongoing as usual, including for the identified target groups.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the public must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined by the government during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“We will continue to monitor the situation and if we can return to the norm for example and without any surge in cases, then I think that is the balance that we want to achieve...but we need to step up in terms of surveillance in the hospital and among the community.

“We must make sure that there is no sudden increase of cases although we have reopened the economic, social and education sectors,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 today.

He said the MOH will continue to monitor the local transmission of the virus to make sure it is under control before moving to the next step which is to focus on the international border.

Dr Noor Hisham said apart from looking into the global index, Malaysia would consider discussing the agreed SOP between neighbouring countries like Singapore, Brunei and Thailand, before lifting the border restriction.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said today saw the end of two more clusters namely the Selangor Mansion and the Sabah IPT clusters and with that, a total of 34 clusters have ended. — Bernama