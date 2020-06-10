AirAsia lets you fly unlimited times within Malaysia for RM399

With the pass, you can redeem flights for travel between 25 June 2020 until 31 March 2021. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — With the lifting of interstate travel restrictions during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which starts today, AirAsia is now introducing its Unlimited Pass for domestic travel for RM399. The pass allows you to fly as many times you want within Malaysia and it’s the domestic version of the unlimited pass that was introduced early this year.

The Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia is priced at RM399 and it is offered for all Malaysia-based AirAsia BIG members. It will be available on the AirAsia website’s Deals page or under the Deals Tab on the AirAsia app.

The pass is offered for a limited time and sales will begin starting 10.00am on 11th June until 23:59pm on 13th June 2020. With the pass, you can redeem flights for travel between 25 June 2020 until 31 March 2021.

The pass covers 16 destinations in Malaysia which include Alor Setar, Langkawi, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan.

Take note that the unlimited pass only covers the base fare only. This means you’ll have to pay for additional taxes, add-ons, passenger service charge and other charges that are applicable at the time of booking. The free seats are also subject to seat availability as well.

The flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure, and there are embargo period and other terms and conditions apply. Similar to its unlimited pass for international travel, you are only allowed to have a maximum of up to three no-shows before your pass is forfeited. To learn more, the airline has also provided a guide on how to use the unlimited pass here.

According to AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said “We welcome the reopening of domestic travel following the Government’s recent announcement on the recovery movement control order, along with incentives such as the RM1,000 income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses up till December 2021.”

“By travelling domestically, we can all support the local communities and contribute to rebuilding our economy. As travel reopens we ask for the cooperation and understanding of our valued guests — please remember to practise high personal hygiene and wear a mask”

To ensure a safe travel environment, AirAsia has implemented a series of new safety measures which include mandatory face mask throughout the airport and flight. Passengers are only allowed to carry one small bag into the cabin and it must be placed under the seat in front of you. For larger bags, the overhead cabins will not be available and you’ll have to check that bag in. — SoyaCincau