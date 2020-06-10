EPF’s counter services to resume starting June 15 but are only available through appointment

EPF said member visits can only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu online facility via the EPF website. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will resume counter services at all 68 branches nationwide starting June 15, but an appointment must first be made to access its services.

In a statement today, the EPF said member visits can only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu online facility via the EPF website.

This is among the guidelines being enforced in an effort to ensure the safety and health of its members and staff, it said.

All members must also go through a temperature screening and check in via MySejahtera prior to entering the branch premises.

They must follow the EPF social distancing measures during their entire visit.

Employers are, however, not allowed to visit branches as all services can now be conducted by contacting their respective Employer Advisory Services officers.

“As the nation eases into the new norm, the EPF would like to thank members for their patience and understanding as it attempts to deliver the highest service quality through physical (branches, outreach and kiosks) and electronic (call centre, website and mobile) channels.

“In addition to the resumption of branch services, the EPF’s Contact Management Centre will also resume operations starting today (June 10),” the fund said.

Members are advised to contact the centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website for more information on EPF products and services, it added. — Bernama