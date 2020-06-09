Warisan denies report of four MPs jumping ship to back Perikatan

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meeting leaders from Pakatan Harapan at the Albukhary Foundation headquarters June 4, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin

KOTA KINABALU, June 9 — Parti Warisan Sabah is denying tonight a news report that has alleged four of its MPs will be leaving the party soon to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

Its secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr said the report in Harian Metro, which has since been taken down, was baseless and merely a ploy to shift support for the party.

“This is completely untrue. It’s a game of perception by PN because they are intimidated by the support for Pakatan Harapan plus,” he said in a statement here.

PH Plus refers to the alliance between PH component members, a faction of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Warisan.

MORE TO COME