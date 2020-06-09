High Court bins MACC’s forfeiture suit against Jakel Trading, Johor Baru BN over 1MDB funds

Jakel Trading and Johor Bahru BN were alleged to have received funds from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak amounting RM628,314 and RM677,872.55 respectively. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The High Court here today dismissed the application by the prosecution to forfeit a sum of RM1.31 million from Jakel Trading and Johor Bahru Barisan Nasional (BN), allegedly related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

Jakel Trading and Johor Bahru BN allegedly received the monies from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak amounting RM628,314 and RM677,872.55 respectively.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh made the decisions after considering the affidavits and submissions made by both prosecution and defence.

DPP Samihah Rhazali and Mahadi Abdul Jumaat told the court that they will file a formal application for a stay of execution, pending appeal, within 14 days from today.

Lawyers Thevini Nayagam and Habizan Habeeb Rahman representing Jakel Trading while Johor Bahru BN was represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Faisal Al-Edros Syed Abdullah Al-Edros.

In June last year, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

The MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from Najib’s accounts. — Bernama