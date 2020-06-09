After senior minister’s rebuke, Rapid Rail walks back announcement on ending social distancing

People observe social distancing during rush hour at the Ampang Park LRT station in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Hours after announcing that social distancing measures will be terminated for all its train services from tomorrow, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said it will not proceed with this in order to remain in compliance with government directives.

“Rapid Rail as the rail operators under the brand Rapid KL will comply with the government's decision to continue social distancing within the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Monorail.

“This policy will continue in force until a new decision is made by the government. In this regard, we call on all passengers returning to work on June 10 to adhere to the policy and always cooperate with the Rapid KL team on duty at the station,” it said in a statement here.

This comes after Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dismissed Rapid Rail’s announcement that it was ending social distancing measures for all its train services from tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri said Rapid Rail has no authority to make such changes without first getting approval from the government or the National Security Council (NSC).

Earlier today, Rapid Rail chief executive Abdul Hadi Amran said the step is in line with the Transportation Ministry’s standard operating procedure for the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which allows for 100 per cent capacity for all rail services, excluding ETS and KTM Intercity.

Abdul Hadi was also quoted saying that existing safety and health procedures in place will remain in effect, adding that Rapid Rail hopes all passengers will continue to remain self-disciplined and comply with the new normal while using public transportation.

Rapid Rail urged commuters to plan their journey since the number of passengers is expected to rise in the near future, adding that it greatly appreciates the comments and views expressed by Malaysians on its rail operations.