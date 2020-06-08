On birthday, King hopes Malaysians stay united

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong advised Malaysians to obey all directives issued by the government in an effort to contain and break the chain of the Covid-19 infection. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in conjunction with his official birthday today, expressed hope that Malaysians of all races, religious beliefs and cultures will continue to maintain the prosperity and unity that we have achieved thus far.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on all Malaysians to stand united in helping the government to succeed in economic recovery efforts, for the well-being of the people and the country.

He said His Majesty also urged the people to remain patient and disciplined and to keep up with new normal practices, as well as to obey all directives issued by the government in an effort to contain and break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

“His Majesty commends the commitment and sacrifices by the security and frontline personnel in the fight against this outbreak.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah prays that Malaysia will continue to be protected from all kinds of threats and be blessed with lasting prosperity and unity,” he said. — Bernama