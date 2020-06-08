AirAsia welcomes RMCO, resumption of domestic travel

AirAsia planes are seen parked at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 during the movement control order in Sepang April 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — AirAsia Group Bhd commends the government’s announcement of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which allows the domestic tourism sector to resume operations starting from Wednesday in an effort to revive Malaysia’s economy.

In a statement today, the airline said in recent weeks, countries around the world have resumed domestic travels and are gradually reopening international borders in recognition of the fact that air transport provides the connectivity that is essential for the resumption of economic activities.

“The formation and discussion of ‘travel bubbles’ and ‘green lanes’ with key economic partners which have low infection rates and proven pandemic curbing systems is a step in the right direction,” it said.

The airline said air travel remains as one of the safest modes of travel, citing the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) evidence which suggests that the risk of transmission of infections onboard is extremely low.

“At AirAsia, the health and well-being of our passengers remain our paramount concern.

“Besides complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those who are most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests,” it added. — Bernama