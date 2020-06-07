Saravanan: HR Ministry to issue comprehensive plan to implement initiatives under Penjana

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan says his ministry will soon be unveiling a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth implementation of initiatives under Penjana for the welfare of workers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan says his ministry will soon be unveiling a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth implementation of initiatives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) for the welfare of workers.

He said it was hoped that the initiatives to be implemented through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) would help people retain their jobs.

“The MOHR (Ministry of Human Resources) welcomes the announcement on Penjana by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday, and is committed to implementing and ensuring the success of all initiatives related to the ministry, in strengthening the labour market.

“Employees can also seize the opportunity to enhance their skills through the various programmes provided by MOHR.

“This will also add value to the workforce and improve job matching potential, besides increasing the marketability of employees in the job market,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama