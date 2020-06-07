Health D-G: One new Covid-19 cluster in Gombak found, with one new case today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has a new Covid-19 cluster in Gombak, with a Malaysian being the latest case recorded today as part of this cluster. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Malaysia has a new Covid-19 cluster in Gombak, with a Malaysian being the latest case recorded today as part of this cluster, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the addition of one case today at the Covid-19 cluster in Gombak brings the total of cases recorded here so far to five cases.

He said this new cluster involves police personnel at the Gombak district police headquarters.

Based on the Health Ministry’s statistics, this Gombak cluster falls under the Gombak district in Selangor and the Titiwangsa district in Kuala Lumpur, with five Malaysians recorded as having been infected with Covid-19, including one who has recovered and been discharged.

The Gombak cluster is one of three active Covid-19 clusters today in the country.

