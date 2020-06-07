As RMCO announced, MOH says 19 new Covid-19 cases today including 11 locals; no new deaths

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the 19 new cases comprise of six imported cases, while the remaining 13 locally-transmitted cases comprise of two foreigners and 11 Malaysians. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Health Ministry today said there were 19 new Covid-19 cases recorded today including 11 Malaysians, just shortly after the prime minister announced that Malaysia would shift to implementing the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in three days’ time.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the 19 new cases comprise of six imported cases, while the remaining 13 locally-transmitted cases comprise of two foreigners and 11 Malaysians.

With the 19 new cases today, a total of 8,322 Covid-19 cases have so far been recorded in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 39 patients recovered from Covid-19 today, which means that a cumulative total of 6,674 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in Malaysia, marking a recovery rate of 80.2 per cent.

In other words, only 1,531 cases remain active and under treatment, accounting for 18.4 per cent of the cumulative total of 8,322 cases recorded.

He said that no new deaths have been recorded today, which means the Covid-19 death toll for Malaysia remains at 117, or 1.41 per cent.

