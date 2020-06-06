Penang RFID users to enjoy 20pc toll discount on bridge

GEORGE TOWN, June 6 ― Motorists under the private vehicle category who use the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to pay toll will enjoy 20 per cent discount on the Penang Bridge beginning middle of next month (July).

PLUS Malaysia Berhad northern region business manager Wan Ahmad Awang said the discount would only be given to those residing or working in Penang.

“Although the discount is for private vehicles only, it covers over 80 per cent of vehicles passing through the Penang Bridge.

“Penang bridge users under the category who live or work in Penang can apply for the 20 per cent discount through the RFID at the Penang Bridge from next month. Further details on the discount application will be announced by PLUS and Touch n Go Sdn Bhd soon," he told Bernama in a recent interview.

He said the use of RFID allowed users to top up the value through online applications, hence avoiding them from interacting with other people and thus, reduced the risk of the COVID-19 infection.

Wan Ahmad said the current toll rate for RFID users at the bridge is RM5.74 and with the 20 per cent discount, the charge will be RM4.59.

He also said the use of RFID would also be implemented for the Hutan Kampung-Sungai Dua route next month, but the 20 percent discount would not be offered on the route. ― Bernama