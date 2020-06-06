CMCO: Kedah govt urged to permit interstate travel in green zones to revive Langkawi’s tourism sector

Traffic police personnel man a roadblock on Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LANGKAWI, June 6 — Tourism industry players in Pulau Langkawi hope the government will give some leeway to states in the green zone for interstate travel to come and revive the island’s tourism activities, which has been affected since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

Taman Buaya Langkawi Sdn Bhd general manager Adam Fuaad suggested that interstate travel be initiated for people in the northern peninsula states in the green zone to come to Langkawi and help restore the island’s tourism sector.

“There are only two entrances to Langkawi, the Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal and Langkawi International Airport.

“Therefore, interstate control activities must ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection is being strictly adhered to,” he told Bernama.

Adam also expressed confidence that the tourism industry players on the island would ensure that SOPs to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection were also implemented at their premises if interstate travel was allowed.

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) chief executive officer Dr Hezri Adnan said they were ready to rebrand the island as a safe, clean and sustainable destination.

He said these were among the 10 strategies outlined in the Langkawi Economic Recovery Action Plan (PTPEL) for the short, medium and long-term to restore the economy of Pulau Langkawi affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“LADA will introduce a ‘door-to-door tourism’ compliant with customised travel services.

“Through this package, tourists will be picked up starting from their accommodation and taken to selected tourist destinations and perform various activities before returning safely, taking into account the need for social distancing and other security protocols,” he said.

Hezri said LADA with the government agencies in Langkawi would also launch public rules to be observed by every tourist during their stay on the island.

“These rules are intended to convince tourists that Langkawi is a safe destination. The regulations will be issued according to the guidelines of the National Security Council and adapted to the current situation on the island,” he said. — Bernama