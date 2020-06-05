Penjana: Free 1GB Internet daily for work-from-home employees; cheaper public transport pass for those who commute

The free Internet service will be available until December 31 this year. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — To ease Malaysians’ new living norms in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the federal government said telecommunication companies will offer 1GB complimentary Internet quota daily effective immediately.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this will help those who are working from home, and their children, who are dependent on home-based learning during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“The 1GB complimentary Internet capacity is offered in collaboration with telecommunication companies on a daily basis from 8am to 6pm.

“The free Internet service can be used to surf the web for education purposes and view video broadcasts,” he said during his special address on the Short-term Economic Recovery Plan dubbed Penjana today.

He added that the free Internet service will be available until December 31 this year.

On top of that, he also announced a reduction fee for RapidKL’s unlimited public transportation pass from RM100 to RM30.

The pass, MY100, will now be called MY30 under the plan, and will be available starting June 15 until the end of the year.

“I understand that there is a need travel for work and to lighten the burden on transportation costs, the government would like introduce the MY30 programme.

“The programme is open to all Malaysians and commuters will only pay RM30 per month and still enjoy unlimited public transportation rides under Prasarana Sdn Bhd in the Klang Valley,” said Muhyiddin.

He reminded that commuters who travel by public transportation should continue to practice social distancing and SOPs set under the MCO.

Prior to the conditional MCO, public transportation such as the rail systems were operating on limited hours.