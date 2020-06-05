Deputy CM: Sarawak state election simultaneously with GE15 if PM calls for snap polls this year

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing says if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin calls for snap polls this year, Sarawak will hold the state election simultaneously with the general election. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 5 — Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing today said there is a possibility that Sarawak may hold its state election simultaneously with the general election if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin calls for snap polls this year.

“If Muhyiddin calls for the 15th general election (GE15) to clear the political uncertainty in the country, of course, we will hold our state election simultaneously with the general election.

“Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg will decide for us,” Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president told Malay Mail.

“Personally, I prefer GE15 and SE12 (the 12th state election) to be held at the same time,” he said.

Sarawak last held its state election in 2016, with the then state Barisan Nasional (BN) winning 72 out of the 82 seats in the state assembly,

After the GE14 in 2018, the four component parties pulled out of the state BN to form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The current term of the state assembly expires in June next year.

Masing said GPS is watching very closely the latest political development in Kuala Lumpur, including the sackings of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He said calling for the snap polls is the best way to solve the political uncertainties in Peninsular Malaysia.