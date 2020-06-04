‘Welcome back’: Dr Mahathir says as Shahruddin calls on him after resigning from Perikatan govt (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen in a meeting with Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh together with former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya June 4, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad posted today two photos of Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh in a meeting together with former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

The ousted Bersatu chairman posted a short caption in the Facebook post, saying: “Welcome back.”

It is believed that the meeting took place at Albukhary Foundation headquarters here.

In a separate post on Twitter, Dr Mahathir also posted a video of the meeting with the Bersatu anthem played over it.

Earlier, Shahruddin was said to have resigned as deputy works minister to pledge support to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instead.

In a statement spread online today, the Sri Gading MP was said to have admitted of taking a wrong political move by joining PN, which was formed after the collapse of Dr Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan coalition in February.

Shahruddin cannot be reached yet by Malay Mail for verification at the time of writing.

However, several sources in Bersatu close to Dr Mahathir’s faction have confirmed to Malay Mail that the statement was from Shahruddin, and another official announcement will be published soon.

This comes as reports are claiming that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s party Bersatu is mulling to join Umno in a Supreme Council meeting tonight that will go on without chairman Dr Mahathir being invited.

Rumours are also swirling about a number of MPs negotiation a return to Dr Mahathir’s fold in the next few days.