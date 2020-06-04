Sarawak allows barbers, hair salons to reopen from June 8

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters on the Covid-19 situation in the state on May 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 4 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will allow barber shops and hair salons in the state to reopen from June 8, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister I, however, added that only hair-cutting services are allowed for now, while other services such as facial and head massages are prohibited.

“The meeting also decided to reopen four nature reserves in Samajaya, Bukit Lima, Bukit Sembiling and Piasau on the same date (June 8) in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said at the daily Covid-19 press conference today.

Meanwhile, in order to refine the directives issued on the terms of entry into the state, Uggah said that for business purposes, individuals would need to attach a schedule of their activities for consideration.

“For civil servants who are attending meetings in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan, they need to obtain a letter of verification containing the departure and return dates (to Sarawak) from their respective heads of departments.

“Civil servants and businessmen from Sarawak do not have to adhere to the SOP. However, all officers are required to take health safety measures before, during and after their dealings,” he added.

Uggah also said that Sarawakians stranded in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan and who could not undergo tests due to specific reasons, would be allowed to enter Sarawak provided they get their tests done upon their return.

“The cost of these tests would be borne by the state government while the SOP issued previously still applies for the entry of Oil & Gas employees into Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama