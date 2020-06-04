Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases spike today, with 270 patients from Immigration detention centre

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded 277 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only four were locals. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Malaysia recorded 277 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only four were locals, the Ministry of Health said today.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total, 271 cases involved foreigners, four locals and two other cases were Malaysians who were infected abroad.

“The 270 cases involving foreigners are from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot cluster, while the balance one case was detected via the screening held at the Pudu construction site,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing today.

“This brings the total Covid-19 cases to 8,247 with 1,573 patients still being treated at hospitals nationwide,” he added.

As of today, Dr Noor Hisham said six cases are being treated at the intensive care unit with two patients requiring respiratory assistance.

He also said that the country’s death toll from the infectious disease remains at 115 as no new death was recorded today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 28 patients have fully recovered from the Covid-19 disease and were discharged from hospitals today.

The total number of those who have recovered stands at 6,559, or 79.5 per cent of the total number of cases.