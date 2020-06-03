Malaysia records 93 new Covid-19 cases, with only two of them locals

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all the new cases were local transmissions involving the 91 foreigners and two Malaysians. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Malaysia recorded 93 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only two were locals and no deaths reported, the Ministry of Health said today.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all the new cases were local transmissions involving the 91 foreigners and two Malaysians.

“A total of 55 out of the 91 foreigners were identified to have contracted their infections from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot, while the remainder 36 were from the Negri Sembilan Pedas cluster.

“This brings the cumulative Covid-19 cases to 7,970 cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham in his daily briefing today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that there were no Covid-19 deaths for the 12th consecutive day, with the country’s death toll from the infectious disease remaining at 115.

“A total of 1,324 patients are still being treated at hospitals nationwide, with six being treated in the intensive care unit and two requiring respiratory assistance,” he added.

On the latest recovery, Dr Noor Hisham said that 61 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals since Covid-19 outbreak started.

He announced that the total number of those who have recovered stands at 6,531, or 81.94 per cent of the total number of cases.