Johor Pakatan says committed to parliamentary democracy, constitutional monarchy after Sultan’s warning

JOHOR BARU, June 3 — In an immediate response today, Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) said it took notice and respects state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s warning to assemblymen that he will immediately dissolve the state assembly to pave the way for fresh election statewide.

“Johor PH also expressed its commitment to the practice of parliamentary democracy and the constitutional monarchy, which is the backbone of our state and country.

“Johor PH will always adhere to these principles in dealing with any issues and the current political situation,” it said in a statement signed by the state leaders of the three PH political parties, Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, state PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and state DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim told the assemblymen that he will immediately dissolve the state assembly paving the way for a state election following an alleged power grab among politicians.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was disappointed with the continued politicking in the state, with power-hungry politicians still grappling over positions for their own self-interests.

The warning from the 61-year-old Johor monarch came following rumours that the current state Perikatan Nasional (PN) government may collapse.

Speculation has been rife of several assemblymen switching their political allegiances, spurring rumours of another government change in Johor.

At present, Johor is controlled by PN under the leadership of its mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.