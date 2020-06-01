Ismail Sabri: NSC yet to discuss SOPs for barbers, hair salons

The National Security Council has yet to determine health guidelines for barbers and hair salon, among the rare few non-essential services that have remained prohibited from reopening under the CMCO. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Over two months after Covid-19 lockdown was enforced, almost everyone is in need of a haircut. However, that is unlikely to happen soon.

The National Security Council has yet to determine health guidelines for barbers and hair salon, among the rare few non-essential services that have remained prohibited from reopening under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Senior Minister in charge of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today the matter has not been in the council’s agenda up to now, but suggested they could deliberate soon.

MORE TO COME