Health Ministry says will decide whether to further relax MCO in a week’s time

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya June 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it will continue to monitor the Covid-19 infection chain in the country before deciding on whether the conditional movement control order (CMCO) could be lifted after June 9.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said monitoring will continue in the next one week and if there are no spikes in positive cases, MOH will discuss with the National Security Council (NSC) on how the government can enforce a further relaxed MCO.

“If we look at locally transmitted cases among local communities, we are below daily predicted projections,” he said today during MOH’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

