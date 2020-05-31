In Sungai Petani, 15 women issued compounds for violating CMCO by attending Zumba class

Adzli said the women were caught during a CMCO patrol in the area at 6.30pm last Friday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, May 31 — Fifteen women who participated in a Zumba fitness exercise at a premises in Taman Pekan Baru, Sungai Petani, have been issued compound of RM1,000 each for defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said they were caught doing so by a police team during a CMCO patrol in the area at 6.30pm last Friday.

All the women, aged between 25 and 50, could not provide valid reasons for gathering at the premises, he said in a statement today. — Bernama